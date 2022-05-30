Mullins High School students graduate from early college program

MULLINS, S.C. – Five students from Mullins High School celebrated graduation at Florence-Darlington Technical College as part of the Early College Program that launched in 2014.
The seniors are just the second class to graduate from the cohort.
The FDTC Mullins site provided on-site classes, exams and tutoring services.
The graduating class includes Virginia White, Allyson Grice, Vraj Patel, Hannah Hewitt and Ivy Tucker.
School officials said they were proud of the young scholars earning an Associate’s Degree from Florence-Darlington Tech and awarded their high school diploma this week.