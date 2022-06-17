 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mullins Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday

MULLINS, S.C. –The second annual Juneteenth celebration in Mullins is set for Saturday at Smith Haven Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will feature dozens of vendors and hours of entertainment and history lessons. There will also be a food court, shopping zone and kids zone.

Organizers with the Pick 42 Foundation said they’re excited about the activities.

“Understanding and appreciating the cultures and diversities of the people who make up our city is key to us unlocking the potential of our future as Mullins, the city of opportunities,” Mullins Mayor Robert L. Woodbury said.

Mullins City Councilwoman Terry Davis said the recognition of Juneteenth and hosting a commemorative event with the community was something she always wanted to do.

“We are even more proud to see our community come together to celebrate a pivotal moment in U.S. history,” she said.

Pick 42 Foundation Executive Director Miko Pickett called it an amazing event done through months of planning and preparation.

For more information call 843-620-4000.

