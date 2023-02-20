MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers junior varsity boys basketball coach Sean Brunson and his team closed out the season at home with a 74-28 win over rival Marion.

The Auctioneers clinched the Region 8 Class 2A championship with a 17-3 record on the season and going unbeaten in region play at 8-0.

“This is a very special team to me,” Brunson said. “As JV coach it’s always a good feeling to see the guys progress on and off the court. The thing that makes these guys so special is they’re so dedicated to being great and have that drive to be the best.”

Brunson said the team won their last 13 games after a 4-3 start that included tough games against Gray Collegiate and West Florence.

“I told them then that if we play the way we’re capable of we won’t lose again,” he said.

Mullins girls coach Shakeya McClintock and her junior varsity team also ended the season with a 38-34 win over Marion.