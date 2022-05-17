Mullins, Marion track teams feature state title contenders

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers and Marion Swamp Foxes track and field programs feature multiple region championship winners and several contenders for Friday’s state championship meet at Lower Richland High School.

Mullins coaches Amara Sturkey and Taurus Gilchrist formed there most competitive squad in recent years.

Sprinter T.J. Frazier will be running for state championships in the 100 meter and 200 meter. Frazier put up one of the best times in the state in the 100 with a 10.86 run in route to a Region 7-2A championship. He also finished runner-up in the event while finishing third in the 200 meter during the Class 2A lower state meet at Woodland last week.

Seniors Frazier, Nizail Robinson, Lamtrey Swinton along with eighth grader Justin Reaves and sophomore alternate Sy’Ree Livingston finished third in the region and qualified for an at-large bid in the state championship in the 4x100 meter relay.

“This might be the fastest set of boys since the mid-90s,” Gilchrist said. The former Mullins High School sprinter said the team is improving at the right time.

“These are the fastest boys since I’ve graduated,” he said. “I think Reaves and Livingston will be a big part of getting the boys back. We haven’t had senior boys that are sprinters.”

Mullins’ Noah Reed finished fourth in the region in the 400 meter and qualified for lower state while long-distance runner and seventh grader Nathan Peracki ran a personal best 5:13.95 in the 1,600 meter race to finish 11th in lower state.

Mullins girls sprinter Jazmyne Rowell ran a personal best 27.98 in the 200 meter to finish 12th in lower state. Rowell and the Mullins Girls 4X100 relay team of Janae Gerald, Zakiah Cooper, and Laniyah Clement finished 13th in lower state while the 4X400 relay team featuring Zaria Godbolt, Jamya Charles, Laniyah Clement and Mya Bradger finished 12th.

Marion coaches Leroy Bell, Kenosha Hyman, Felix Fredrick and Anthony Lester guided 28 runners to qualify for lower state and will have 10 competing for a state championship.

Freshman sprinter Jaeda Davis is the Region 7-2A champion in the 100 meter and 200 meter. Davis will be competing in both events along with the 4x100 meter relay team after finishing runner-up in lower state.

“Overall, I did pretty good to say this is my first time ever coming out of the blocks,” Davis said. Joining her on the relay team are 400 meter region champion Maliyah Williams, Navaeh Gamble and Ayoni Malloy along with alternates Shateria Bethea and Keneesha Davis.

Marion boys’ Jerith Eaddy won region championships in the 110 meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles, moving on to compete for state titles in each event.

Travis Stuckey took home region championships in the discus throw and shot put. He qualified for state in the discus throw.

Sprinters Jamiek Nichols and Tyshawn Sanders will represent the Swamp Foxes in the 100 meter.

Carla Bellamy earned a region title for Marion in 400 hurdles. The 4X800 meter relay team of Alexis Crawford Nakiya Robinson, Harmonie Dykes and Shaniya Smart also won region.

