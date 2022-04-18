Mullins native finds creativity in talk show and education

MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins native Michael D. Finkley is taking a creative approach to making a name for himself in the education and entertainment industry. Nearly three years ago he launched his own educational consulting firm called The Finkley Experience and The Michael Finkley Show.

Finkley said his consulting is a result of his 10 years of educational experience in a variety of roles that includes college admissions, career services, and teaching. The Finkley Experience specializes in what he calls first generation education, assisting high school students with their college and career endeavors, training school administrators on best practices for their first generation population and partnering with colleges to help students with the transition.

Finkley’s background in communications led to the production of his own talk show featuring interactions with a wide variety of guests.

“My mom Carol Finkley was a disc jockey at WCIG and WJAY-JOY 1280 for almost 20 years,” he said. “That’s what she went to school for and I always loved what she did. My show is to inform, educate and inspire. We bring that homey feel and conversations many don’t have.”

Finkley has interviewed NBC’s The VOICE, Presley Tennant, Grammy nominated singer Ryan Toby, Good Times’ star actress Bern Nadette Stanis, comedian Lavell Crawford and Sunday’s Best contestant Joshua Rogers.

Finkley said he will be soon celebrating the release of his fourth season and 200th show. Booking guest hasn’t been difficult, he said.

“Many people reach out to us and we reach out them,” he said. “We bring them on after evaluating their stories we then have those conversations ranging from the people you’ve seen everyday locally to the people you man have seen on television or in the movies.”

Finkley said the show requires a lot preparation and personal investment. He’s grown from shooting episodes on his own to building a team to help with production while he serves as host.

“Our goal is to be picked up by a network,” he said. “We’re already in contact with executives. I’ve grown up on watching talking shows right on Gapway Street and I want to bring those concepts back because we need to start talking again.”

Finkley said filming during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a vision of helping others find healing during difficult times. He currently airs shows on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday on youtube and the You42 Channel.

“Monday through Friday we are doing some type of interview and all my shows are prerecorded,” he said “We have some awesome sponsors that have contributed to our show as well. Majority of our shows are virtual but we are now going out on location to have these conversations face-to-face.” Finkley will be interviewing singer and actor De’Mario Thornton also known as Raz-B later in April and recently booked actress Golden Ameda Brooks for a future interview.

Finkley, based in Charleston, is a 2007 graduate from Mullins High School later earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Literature at Allen University and Master of Education from Southern New Hampshire University and an Honorary Doctorate from The Holback Institute in Christian Education.

