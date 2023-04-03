MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins city officials celebrated the new addition of a theater room inside the South Carolina Tobacco Museum. The venue hosted a free movie night for children Friday night showcasing the new feature on display thanks to $5,000 in funding from the Marion County Healthcare Foundation.

Curator Ronda Bain said it has been years in the making.

“It was actually an idea of one of our citizens that wanted to have this,” Bain said. “Tonight is the first of many movies and events. We will also incorporate documentaries about our state’s history.”

Bain said the addition will attract more visitors.

“I think this will be a good place for community members to get together,” she said. “I also see people eventually renting the room for events.”

Special Projects Coordinator Ogleretta White said theater room is part of a larger project to renovate the facility.

“The next project we will redo the ramp and deck area,” she said. “We want it to remain the way it is and have climate control inside. It’s going to be pretty.”

Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said it was another great venture for the citizens.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “This is something that is going to get the youth and adults a lot of opportunities to check out some of the latest movies.”

Mullins City Councilman Christian Phillips said he thinks it’s great to add new spaces.

“It’s great for us to utilize them especially for a hospitality venture and invite people to our city,” he said.

The Museum opened in 1998 and is located in the historic train depot. Exhibits include models of tobacco plants at each growth stage, a blacksmith shop, a log tobacco barn filled with cured tobacco, a farm kitchen filled with vintage equipment, media room and a photo gallery.