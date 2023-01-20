Mullins officials discuss special projects at public meeting

MULLINS, S.C. -- City of Mullins officials shared information regarding plans for several upcoming special projects during a public meeting at Mullins City Hall Wednesday.

Special Projects Coordinator Ogleretta White said the event was to provide information on proposed Rural Development projects ranging from a multi-purpose outdoor marketplace and park, security cameras, metal detectors and fire department training ground.

“The project that we’re hoping to do and get support for is a multi-use project that is an area for food trucks, farmers market, parking, restrooms and rubberized walking trail,” White said. “There are plans to have and area to sit and eat. There will also be a pavilion and water-play area.”

White said preliminary plans for the area will include a playground and sensory garden.

“Right now we are in the process of writing a grant for this wanted to introduce this whole concept to the public,” White said.

White the higher priority issues are constructing a fire department training ground.

“That is essential because we our ISO rating,” she said. “We have to do that and the quicker we do it the better.”

White said officials plan to install security cameras throughout public spaces and public buildings. New monitors, camera system and metal detectors are also included.

“They will be out there for the purpose of safety,” she said. “There are funds out for that and we will be able to get those projects done.”

Additional projects include façade grants for Main Street businesses, South Carolina Tobacco Museum renovations, improvements for maintenance buildings, murals, pickle ball and tennis court expansion.

“We have everything in place to go forward but we just want the plans to be reviewed,” she said.

White said she wanted to give citizens an opportunity to comment on items and have input.

The next public meeting is set for Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. For more information call 843-464-9583 ext. 6.