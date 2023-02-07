MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins boys basketball coach Eric Troy and the Auctioneers are a step closer to earning a second consecutive region title, defeating Kingstree at home Monday night 97-88.

Senior guard Johnell “L.J.” Sindab scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Mullins while teammate J.J. Davis scored 12 of his 22 points in the first half.

Mullins jumped out to a 13-0 lead with a pair of three-point jumpers from D.J. Sanders. The Blazers took the lead midway through the second quarter 28-27 but the Auctioneers rallied with dunk from Mizion Grooms to close the half with a 45-37 advantage.

Mullins improves to 13-5 and 6-1 in region play with the opportunity to clinch during the regular season finale at rival Marion Wednesday night.