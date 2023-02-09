MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Department arrested a 17-year old following a fatal shooting near a grocery store Wednesday evening. Two juveniles were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting on Mayers St., according to a statement released by the department.
Mullins police arrest juvenile following fatal shooting
