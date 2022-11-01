Mullins Police Department organizes third annual Trick-or-Treat Down Main Street

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Police Department partnered with local businesses Monday to organize the third annual Trick-or-Treat Down Main Street. More than 300 children in costumes got the opportunity to safely stroll along downtown Mullins and collect candy on Halloween.

"Mullins Police Department would like to thank the Marion County Sheriff's Office for partnering with us for the Trick-or-Treat event," Turner said. "We would also like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and attendance during the event. We hope to be able to grow the event and get more and more participation from our community in the future."