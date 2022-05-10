 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mullins police investigates woman fatally shot inside home

  • 0
Mullins Police Department officials and SLED investigate the scene of woman fatally shot inside her home on Prevatte Street on May 10, 2022.

 (STAR & ENTERPRISE/NAEEM MCFADDEN)

MULLINS, S.C. – A woman was shot and killed in her own home on Prevatte Street in Mullins Tuesday morning, according to Mullins Police Department Captain Phil Mostowski.

The State Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate the crime scene, he said.

“A woman was shot inside the residence,” Mostowski said. “It was around 1:52 a.m. in the morning. The victim will be going to Charleston for an autopsy. It’s really the early stages of the investigation but we do have a person of interest and already interviewed one person.”

The victim is identified as Gloria Daniels, 60, of Mullins.

Officials said they’re following up on all of the leads

