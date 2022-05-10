Mullins police investigates woman fatally shot inside home

MULLINS, S.C. – A woman was shot and killed in her own home on Prevatte Street in Mullins Tuesday morning, according to Mullins Police Department Captain Phil Mostowski.

“A woman was shot inside the residence,” Mostowski said. “It was around 1:52 a.m. in the morning. The victim will be going to Charleston for an autopsy. It’s really the early stages of the investigation but we do have a person of interest and already interviewed one person.”