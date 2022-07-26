Mullins police search for home invasion suspect

MULLINS, S.C. – More than a dozen Mullins Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded on the scene of a home invasion Tuesday evening.

Mullins Police Capt. Phil Mostowski said the department is asking for the public’s help.

“We are actively working a home invasion that took place this evening at 313 N. Main St. Anyone that may have seen anything or has an exterior camera system please call,” he said.

Officers said three people were held at gunpoint inside the home. Two were able to escape while a third person hid in a closet. Officers and deputies searched and cleared the home before departing.

Mostowski said officers are searching for a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mullins Police Department 843-464-0707.