Mullins Recreation fall sports season gets active

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department fall sports season is loaded with activities as more than 200 children participate in youth football and soccer.
Mullins Recreation Director Allen Floyd said this season’s highlight is having 82 girls register for cheerleading organized by coach Tiffany Ellison.
This week the Marion Recreation Department will host Mullins in 12-year old and eight-year old youth football games Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
Marion Recreation Department and the Mullins Recreation Department are registering children for youth basketball. For more information call 843-423-5410 or Mullins Recreation Department at 843-430-0207 or Mullins City Hall at 843-464-9583.