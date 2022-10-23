 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mullins Recreation fall sports season gets active

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department fall sports season is loaded with activities as more than 200 children participate in youth football and soccer.

Mullins Recreation Director Allen Floyd said this season’s highlight is having 82 girls register for cheerleading organized by coach Tiffany Ellison.

This week the Marion Recreation Department will host Mullins in 12-year old and eight-year old youth football games Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

Marion Recreation Department and the Mullins Recreation Department are registering children for youth basketball. For more information call 843-423-5410 or Mullins Recreation Department at 843-430-0207 or Mullins City Hall at 843-464-9583.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion County Community and Church Calendar

If you would like to have an event placed into the community calendar, please send information on the event to starandenterprise@scnow.com, fax to (843) 423-1710 or drop it by the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise office before 12 p.m. (submissions must be typed) on Friday’s. Calendar events are subject to space available and are not guaranteed to run. Submissions will be edited.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert