Mullins teen remains active in sports ahead of defending karate world championship

MULLINS, S.C. – Rebecca Hammond is currently defending against goals and punting kicks for the Pee Dee Academy girls soccer team. The 15-year old Mullins native remains active in sports throughout the school-year because she also gets her kicks off the field as a world champion martial artist.

Hammond has been competing in karate since four years old and has grown to rack-up 18 championships. The seventh degree black belt won gold medals in creative weapons and extreme weapons for Team USA during the 2021 World Karate Commission Championships in Orlando.

The international league gives Hammond the opportunity to compete with the best in her age group. After 11 years of training, travel and competitions, she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. Hammond said there are plenty of things to keep her motivated.

“Mainly just my family and friends pushing me,” Hammond said. “I just want to be better everyday.”

Hammond trains with Team Competitive Edge out of Whiteville, N.C. at Vince Patrick’s Champion Karate Center. She will get right back on the road to prepare for the 2022 world championships in Ireland.

“I’ll have my next tournament in June,” Hammond said. “I train three to four days a week.”

The Pee Dee Academy freshman also competes for the Lady Golden Eagles in volleyball during the fall and basketball during the winter.

