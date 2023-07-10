MULLINS, S.C. – More than 50 youth football players got in some off-season workouts and practice time during the South Carolina Youth Shrine Bowl Combine at the Mullins Recreation Park.

Mullins youth football coach Terrance Scott organized the event to help children get the opportunity to play in the upcoming 2023 South Carolina Youth Shrine Bowl Battle of the Border game.

Scott said practices for youth football players in Mullins will start this week.

The Youth Shrine Bowl program gives athletes in fifth through eighth grade the opportunity to participate in athletic combines, showcases, tournaments, and all-star games in football.

Participants run through drills and evaluations from coaches before getting selected. Once notified, players register and begin fundraising.

]The game is a week-long experience to visit different cities, fellowship with patients in the children hospitals and compete.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to children hospitals in the Carolinas to help support the cause.