MUSC Health Marion flamingos a reminder for Breast Cancer Awareness month

MULLINS, S.C. – MUSC Health Marion Medical Center staff gathered outside the entrance to display pink flamingos as part of a campaign and fundraiser in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Organizers are encouraging women to follow-up on their yearly mammogram.

Dozens of pink flamingos decorate the hospital campus as part of a fundraising effort with each flamingo purchased in honor of a person affected by breast cancer. The money raised helps go to the MUSC foundation Florence Division Oncology Fund.

Director Imaging Services Cynthia Johnson said the medical center is also selling recipe books as part of a fundraiser. Donations will go to MUSC Foundation, she said.

MUSC Marion Medical Center provides 3D mammography service to the community.

For more information call 843-431-2659.

