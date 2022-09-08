MUSC Health Marion Medical Center organizing Saturday health fair

MARION, S.C. – MUSC Health Marion Medical Center is partnering with Healthy Me – Healthy SC to organizing one of their largest ever health fair events at Amazing Grace Park in Marion Saturday on 316 W Godbold St.

Officials said the community health fair is an effort to bring better health care access to rural communities.

The health fair will feature free health screenings, adult and children health education, food giveaway, food trucks, health presentations and more. Transportation for the health fair will also be provided by the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority.

MUSC Health Rural Health Network Medical Director Dr. Ganga Mathisuthan said the event is helping individuals in rural communities to be healthier by providing education about good healthcare and preventive medicine.

“I am happy we are able to offer free health screenings and education all in one place for the benefit of the community,” Mathisuthan said.

Some of the free health screenings offered are blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, COVID-19, strep throat and flu checks. Dental screenings will also be provided by the MUSC College of Dental Medicine. COVID-19 vaccines and bone density screenings will also be provided free of charge.

Officials said the Healthy Me – Healthy SC program is a partnership between MUSC and Clemson University and makes use of Clemson's Health Extension network. It also provides extension agents for all of the 46 counties in the state of South Carolina.

Pop-up clinics and health fairs give direct access to health care under the initiatives. Health clinics and fairs also partner with FoodShare to provide boxes full of fresh fruits and vegetables to those in need.

Sponsors include Duke Energy, Marion County Administration, Harvest 2 Home Community Market in the Pee Dee, Healthcare Partners of South Carolina, WJAY Radio, Fitness Worldwide Gyms and Pee Dee Community Action Partnership.

The health fair is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.