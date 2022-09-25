MUSC Health Marion Medical Center partnership provides free health fair event in Marion County

MARION, S.C. – Amazing Grace Park was the site of giving Saturday as the public was invited to take home free boxes of food provided by Harvest Hope Food Bank and take advantage of free healthcare screenings services through one of the largest health fair events in Marion County Saturday.

MUSC Health Rural Health Network Medical Director Dr. Ganga Mathisuthan along with MUSC Health Marion Medical Center partnered with Healthy Me – Healthy SC to offer resources all in one setting.

The health fair also featured food trucks, vendors, adult and children health education.

Mathisuthan has an office in Mullins and said the project all came together.

“This is something in Marion County that we need,” he said. “A lot of people are without insurance in need of blood-sugar, hypertension and skin cancer screenings.”

Mathisuthan said his experience in internal medicine and primary care points to a need to also concentrate on heart disease.

“Obesity is also part of the important things in Marion and Mullins that we need to give attention,” he said. “Health Me has been a great help to come here and give us the resources.”

Director of Healthy Me – Healthy SC David Sudduth said he was thrilled to be part of the event.

“We want to try to get out and reach more of the rural and underserved communities and provide access to healthcare services,” he said.

Healthy Me – Healthy SC helps provides chronic disease education and nutrition consultation.

“We do this about once a month,” Sudduth said. “We think the biggest benefit is providing an opportunity where community partners can all come together for one event to not only promote their services but get their services out in the community.”

Organizers said the community health fair is an effort to bring better health care access to rural communities.

Free screenings also included cholesterol, COVID-19, bone density, strep throat and flu checks. Dental screenings were provided by the MUSC College of Dental Medicine.

Sponsors include Duke Energy, Marion County Administration, Harvest 2 Home Community Market in the Pee Dee, Healthcare Partners of South Carolina, WJAY Radio, Fitness Worldwide Gyms and Pee Dee Community Action Partnership.