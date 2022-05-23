MUSC Health Marion presents Nurse of the Year award

MARION, S.C. – MUSC Health Marion Medical Center presented the hospital’s Nurse of the Year award during a recognition ceremony.

National Nurses Week kicked off on May 6 and ended on May 12.

Doris “DJ” Graham is the 2022 MUSC Health Marion Medical Centers Nurse of the Year.

Graham has more than 19 years of experience as a registered nurse, the majority of which has been in emergency medicine. Officials said her roots within the community allow there to be a strong bond and a trust formed from the moment patients walk into the Emergency Department.

Mckenna Martin earned the Nursing Support Champion Award.

Now Joyce Estes will present our Nursing Leadership Champion award.

Candice Brown received the 2022 Nursing Leadership Champion Award.

Dr. Cristo Courban is named the 2022 Physician Friend of Nursing

Whitney Hewitt, Heather Payment and Erica Thompkins were named Rising Stars.

Mullins native and Physician Assistant Dustin Hayes was a presented a new award as Advanced Practice Provider of the Year. Officials said Hayes is keenly aware of the needs of patients and is able to connect with them.

Fellow nominees for Nurse of the Year were Ola Barr and Angela Faye Stroud.

