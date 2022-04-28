New gear arrives just in time for Marion Fire Department

MARION, S.C. – Marion Fire Department Chief Jeremy Bass said some of his fire fighters having been wearing the same gear since 2013. It’s something that needs to be replaced at every 10 years, he said. Tuesday night’s training session unveiled new turnout gear to outfit nine firefighters on his staff.

“That was made possible through a $29,731 V-Safe grant,” Bass said. “It’s so much better than the gear we had and it arrives just in time.”

The Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment grant is awarded with no-matching or in-kind money required. The new safety gear earned approval from a couple of firefighters in their battle with structure fires.

“This is awesome in comparison to the older gear,” Joshua Virzi said. “It breathes a lot better. Obviously, with innovation, new gear is helpful.”

Virzi has been working for the department for two years after moving from Long Island, N.Y.

“My dad is in public safety and what he does is very interesting so I wanted to do something that would keep me engaged,” he said. “Every day is new and not like the last shift.”

Bryan Holder has more than 30 years of fire service experience. The Floydale native has been with the department since 2014 and now wearing new protective clothing.

“It’s cool stuff,” Holder said. “It’s really nice and we really like it.”

Holder said the lime and yellow trim was a favorite feature.

“It doesn’t hold heat as bad as the old gear,” he said. “It served us well but it’s time for new stuff.”

Bass said the firefighters receiving the gear are fully certified and plans to have more on the way in the future.

“The gear we had before had served us well but we were right there at the date required to replace it,” Bass said. “We’re grateful to get any kind of grants we can and this was huge.”

