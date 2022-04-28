 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New gear arrives just in time for Marion Fire Department

  • 0

MARION, S.C. – Marion Fire Department Chief Jeremy Bass said some of his fire fighters having been wearing the same gear since 2013. It’s something that needs to be replaced at every 10 years, he said. Tuesday night’s training session unveiled new turnout gear to outfit nine firefighters on his staff.

“That was made possible through a $29,731 V-Safe grant,” Bass said. “It’s so much better than the gear we had and it arrives just in time.”

The Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment grant is awarded with no-matching or in-kind money required. The new safety gear earned approval from a couple of firefighters in their battle with structure fires.

“This is awesome in comparison to the older gear,” Joshua Virzi said. “It breathes a lot better. Obviously, with innovation, new gear is helpful.”

Virzi has been working for the department for two years after moving from Long Island, N.Y.

“My dad is in public safety and what he does is very interesting so I wanted to do something that would keep me engaged,” he said. “Every day is new and not like the last shift.”

People are also reading…

Bryan Holder has more than 30 years of fire service experience. The Floydale native has been with the department since 2014 and now wearing new protective clothing.

“It’s cool stuff,” Holder said. “It’s really nice and we really like it.”

Holder said the lime and yellow trim was a favorite feature.

“It doesn’t hold heat as bad as the old gear,” he said. “It served us well but it’s time for new stuff.”

Bass said the firefighters receiving the gear are fully certified and plans to have more on the way in the future.

“The gear we had before had served us well but we were right there at the date required to replace it,” Bass said. “We’re grateful to get any kind of grants we can and this was huge.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion artist brings new vibe in town through painting workshop

Marion artist brings new vibe in town through painting workshop

MARION, S.C. – New York native Patricia Lytch attended the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan before moving to Marion 30 years ago. She is now using those skills to launch her very own Paint & Vibe Workshop in the area to share that love and creativity with the public.

Marion softball hosts rival Mullins

Marion softball hosts rival Mullins

MARION, S.C. — Former players lead the Marion and Mullins high school softball programs with both featuring young teams. Lady Swamp Foxes coach Jakara Hyman and her squad earned a 15-0 win at home at Watsonia Park Tuesday. Pitcher Kennedy Jenkins tossed six strike-outs in just two innings while adding a run of her own for the win.

Mullins native finds creativity in talk show and education

Mullins native finds creativity in talk show and education

MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins native Michael D. Finkley is taking a creative approach to making a name for himself in the education and entertainment industry. Nearly three years ago he launched his own educational consulting firm called The Finkley Experience and The Michael Finkley Show.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert