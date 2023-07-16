MULLINS, S.C. – New Mullins Auctioneers football coach Marc Lowery has been on the job for nearly two months and taking advantage of the time getting to know his players and coaching staff. Mullins High School hosted 7-on-7 action Tuesday during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes passing league. Marion, Latta and Hemingway also participated.

“It’s been great,” Lowery said about getting acclimated with his team. “The kids are awesome. I’m looking forward to it. We got a young group of about 20 sophomores and 20 juniors.”

Lowery said he is trying to change the culture and develop a team philosophy. Although his offensive scheme isn’t designed for 7-on-7 he still wants his players to understand they’re all about improving on the season.

“When a team comes off a 1-9 season you try to instill as much confidence as you can in them and the biggest thing is telling them we know we may not have the best players on the field but our goal is to have the team on the field,” he said. “We’re trying to get them to buy into a team concept.”

Lowery said right now is about learning finding lessons from mistakes.

“This is one of the few 7-on-7 events held during the evening,” he said. “We are going to Darlington for another and that will be all trying to do before getting ready for the season.”

Lowery said the team is looking forward to official practices at the end of the month leading up to an Aug. 7 scrimmage at Cheraw and Lake City Jamboree.

“We trying to get prepared for those first games,” he said. “If we can win those early games it can get us ready for the region games.”

Hennecy said he wanted his players to stay sharp leading up to their home opener against Lake View.

“I just want to better on offense with execution and better on defensive with alignment and making reads breaking on the ball,” he said. “It was pretty good competition. I felt like we got into a rhythm.”

The FCA hosts several events with the passing league providing an opportunity to compete, eat and fellowship.