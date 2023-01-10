 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newly elected trio joins Marion County Council

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Councilmembers Dewayne Tennie, Tarus Gilchrist and Joel Rogers were sworn-in at the start of Tuesday morning’s meeting in front of family and supporters.

“I’m excited about it and looking forward to working with people throughout the county,” Tennie said. The County Councilman for District 3 said the main thing he wanted was transparency and that’s the message he received from voters.

“I made a commitment to them that I would be transparent to them and the county on how their tax dollars are being spent,” Tennie said. “If they have any issues they can contact me at any time.”

Gilchrist said he was ready for the task as Marion County Councilman for District 5.

“I’m just ready to go to work,” he said. “I know we have a lot of issues and every county does but we have to start working.”

Rogers said he was happy to serve as Marion County Councilman for District 3.

“It’s a good opportunity to go ahead and get start with the process,” he said. “We’re certainly interested in moving Marion County forward.”

Rogers said he comes from a large family raised in love and support.

“The outpouring of love not only for my family but Mr. Tennie’s family and Mr. Gilchrist’s family is great to see that we have a family oriented county here and those are the kind of values we want to maintain.”

