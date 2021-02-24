Carolina Academy salutes first responders

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The staff of the Lake City Community Hospital ate well Thursday thanks to the seniors at Carolina Academy.

The Carolina Academy Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter presented Mike Faucette, chief operating officer of the Lake City Community Hospital, with 290 gift cards worth $5 each to the Green Frog Social House or the Treno Italian Restaurant.

Bryton Tanner, president of the student council, presented the gift cards to Faucette in front of the hospital on the afternoon of Feb. 17.

Nearly all of the school's 38 seniors attended the ceremony dressed as first responders.

All of the seniors dressing in a theme is a yearly tradition for the school.

Head of School Stevie Phillips said he wanted to do more than dress in a theme when the 2021 seniors decided on a first responders theme, leading to Wednesday's donation.

