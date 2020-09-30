CHRISTINE FLOWERS: No undecided voters at this Trump town hall 

I do not believe that there are any undecided voters left in Pennsylvania. I say this after watching the recent Town Hall in Philadelphia, where some allegedly “undecided” voters gathered to ask questions of Donald Trump at the Constitution Center.

Most of those who were given an opportunity to seek answers from the president were polite, at the most epidermal level. That is, they did not scream at him or hold up signs depicting him as Hitler, or accusing him of killing people during the pandemic. They were nicer to Trump than their parents were to Santa Claus a generation ago (you know, the one who had to duck snowballs).

But clearly there was a sense among the questioners and “undecided” voters that this man had not served them well during the last four years, and their purpose in coming before the cameras was to make that obvious to a national audience.

There was the woman who said she’d been born with a pre-existing condition, who told the president to stop interrupting her and then, angered by what she saw as a non-responsive answer told reporters afterwards that she was voting for Joe Biden. As if that thought had inserted herself into her mind that evening.