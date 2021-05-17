Driver who died Saturday in Effingham rollover identified

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – The driver who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover Saturday afternoon on Allen Road in Effingham has been identified.

Charles Brandon Barr, 34, of Scranton was killed in the 3:30 p.m. crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday.

The crash happened when a 1999 GMC pickup truck ran off the road and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, said Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.