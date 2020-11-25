JOE GUZZARDI: Pelosi: Dem heroine or albatross?

As events unfolded, Pelosi’s defiance and bad karma — at least outside of San Francisco and other ultra-progressive hubs — resulted in the loss of seven incumbent seats to Republicans, with potentially more to come when the final tally is in. To Pelosi’s detractors, the gap between a projected 20-seat win and the real-world seven seats lost to Republicans is unacceptable.

But the harsh reality is that Pelosi isn’t going anywhere. Pelosi is a prolific fundraiser for her Democratic allies. After nearly two decades in leadership, Pelosi is on target to raise about $1 billion for her party — an eye-popping sum. This election cycle Pelosi raised $227.9 million for Democrats — most of it for the House campaign arm — but she also redirected $4 million for Biden from an August event and sent nearly $5 million to the state parties.