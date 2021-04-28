Johnson Named FSD3 Alternative School and OEC Administrator

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence School District 3 has named Deitra Johnson Alternative School and OEC administrator working with both the district alternative education program and Office of Exceptional Children.

Under the direction of OEC Director Cheryl Hubbard-George, Johnson will assist special education teachers with the development of individual education plans, compliance monitoring and scheduling as well as developing and supporting the implementation of positive behavioral plans with the consultation of school psychologist, guidance department and outside consultants. Additionally, she will work with school administrators, community organizations and state agencies to facilitate special education programming.

In the alternative education program, under the direction of Director of Secondary Education Ned Blake, Johnson will coordinate, develop and implement learning opportunities in collaboration with the district and school-level curriculum and instruction staff. She also will assist teachers and grade-level teams with the implementation of the South Carolina Standards and work with teachers to improve classroom management and climate through the implementation of effective instructional methods. In addition, she will analyze student and teacher test data to determine teaching and learning effectiveness for each concept taught.