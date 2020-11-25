MICHAEL REAGAN: China’s evil act of war

Our politicians and leaders still don’t get it.

They don’t seem to understand — or care — that China has already declared World War III.

The Communist Party thugs who rule China with a heavy hand didn’t have to invade Japan or drop an A-bomb on anybody.

They just had to drop a deadly virus on the world.

The coronavirus, COVID-19, the China Virus — it doesn’t matter what you call it.

We know it came from Wuhan, China. In my opinion, it was put out into the world deliberately, not by accident.

In any case, the China pandemic has killed more than a million people around the globe and more than 240,000 Americans.

Efforts by governments to defeat it with strict lockdowns have destroyed the economies and social life of dozens of countries, closed schools and thrown tens of millions of people out of work.

In the United States, power-mad politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have used the fight against COVID-19 as an excuse to control the lives of their citizens.