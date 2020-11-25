MICHAEL SHANNON: Twitter all in for Biden, suspends my account

The article reprints Young’s graph of the votes in Allegheny County, Pa., which indicate something fishy with Biden’s numbers, but also has two other instances where Biden’s numbers are completely Benford law-abiding.

In the meantime, I’m getting the New York Post treatment. I’ve appealed the false characterization of my tweet. That means my account is locked until the twits get around to adjudicating my case. Whenever that might be. If I don’t want to wait, I can delete the tweet and by doing so acknowledge I “posted privately produced/distributed intimate media.” That’s the same shuffle Twitter tried to force the NY Post to accept when its account was blocked for posting entirely factual stories on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In other words, agree that you were wrong by deleting the tweet and you can have your account back. The NY Post didn’t bend the knee to Jack “No I’m Not Homeless” Dorsey and I don’t intend to do so either.

Back in September, I warned of this two-stage election. The first stage was Nov. 3rd. That’s when the left learned how many votes it would take in battleground states to guarantee a win for Gropey Joe. The second stage was the count where Trump’s Tuesday lead would miraculously disappear.