RICH MANIERI: Is there a doctor in the White House?

By way of background, I happen to be married to a medical doctor; internal medicine. My wife doesn’t introduce herself to anyone as “doctor.” She doesn’t sign “Dr.” on her checks or anything else. In fact, unless you know her, or see her intervene in an emergency – she once saved someone from an overdose while on an airplane – you wouldn’t know she’s a physician. Thus, I have a difficult time referring to anyone as “Dr.” who can’t write a prescription. Plus, I’m around Ph.D.s all day and not one has ever introduced himself or herself to me as “doctor.”

Still, in Jill Biden’s defense, there are plenty of folks out there who aren’t medical doctors calling themselves “doctor” – Dr. Phil, Dr. Ruth, Dr. Who, Dr. J, Doc Severinsen, Dr. Seuss, to name a few.