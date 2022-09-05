Nichols holds dedication for mural

NICHOLS, S.C. – Town of Nichols officials and the Beatification Committee celebrated their latest project with a dedication service Thursday for the newly painted Unity Mural.

Tucked between the rivers, woods, fields and the dirt roads, Nichols took time to remember the farms and train tracks that set the scene captured in the town mural recently painted on the old Napa store. More than 100 people attended the event at Nichols Baptist Church.

Sen. Kent Williams and Rep. Lucas Atkinson were in attendance to join Mayor Lawson Battle along with two of the oldest living residents in Nichols C.P. Mincey and Euel Shelley as they provided a brief history of the town.

“It’s a good day in Nichols,” Battle said.

The mural was designed and painted by Florence artists Wilbert Rice and Jason Best.

Residents that lived there more than three generations shared stories of work, play, farming and swimming in the river together. They spoke of the old Nichols High School and elementary school that had come and gone along with the farm supply store.

Pace called Nichols a safe place, where you could go up and down the street and be gone for hours and no one worried.

“News of any wrongdoing would get home before you would, but you were always welcome to sit and eat at any table no matter what.”

Shelley and Mincey, both in nineties, told of the old airport, businesses, schools and friends which built the small town up and gave it the feel of home and family it still has today.

Officials said the mural has helped to bring much needed happiness back to the town that suffered so much devastation during the floods in 2016 and 2018 due to hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Battle thanked Nichols Town Councilwoman Bonita Bailey for leading the town’s Beautification Committee.

Bailey called the project a breath of fresh air.

The mural depicts the features of the small rural town, with paintings of a train on the railroad, farming, church, school, rivers and air field.

Rice spoke of the work, thought process and heart that went into creating the piece of art.

Nichols now sets its sights on the next activity, which will be the town’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3.