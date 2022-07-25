 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nichols Post 82 Boys and Girls State delegates honored

  • 0

NICHOLS, S.C. -- Nichols Post 82 honored the 2022 delegates for the Palmetto Boys State and Girls State representing students from Mullins High School, Pee Dee Academy and Green Sea Floyds High School.

Palmetto Boys State delegates are Hugh Strickland and Seth Buffkin. Palmetto Girls State delegates are Taylor Causey, Haley Brady, Ava Fowler and Emmalyn Kirkley, Shaliah Wilson and Faith Hemingway. The Boys delegates are annually sponsored by Post 82 and the Girls delegates are sponsored by the Post 82 Auxiliary.

Post 82 also celebrated state and national awards for attaining the national goal for 100 percent roster membership. Officials said the post has surpassed the goal for the past three years. American Legion District 4 commander Wayne Southworth presented Nichols Legion Post 82 Vice Commander/Adjutant Herbert Hill and Post 82 Commander Bill Walker with the awards.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mullins High School hosts several football teams partnering in FCA passing league

Mullins High School hosts several football teams partnering in FCA passing league

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County high school football teams gathered at Mullins High School Tuesday for a few snaps of 7-on-7 action. Fellowship of Christian Athletes director for Marion and Dillon counties and former Socastee High School football coach Tim Renfrow along with longtime Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan organized the final passing league event featuring Marion, Mullins, Pee Dee Academy, Latta, Aynor, Lake View and Carvers Bay.

Gamecocks football players organize youth football camp in Mullins

Gamecocks football players organize youth football camp in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – One University of South Carolina Gamecocks football duo is doing their part to give back to their community despite being just six weeks away from kicking-off the 2022 season at home against Georgia State. Gamecocks senior wide receiver Xavier Legette and redshirt junior cornerback Cam Smith worked with more than 50 children at Mullins High School during their first Takeoff Tour football camp.

Marion County hosting job fair Thursday

Marion County hosting job fair Thursday

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Zach McKay is encouraging job seekers to attending Thursday’s job fair event at the Marion County Administration Building on 2523 E. US 76 in Marion.

Eliana Pinckney follows father’s footsteps in public service hosting back-to-school bash

Eliana Pinckney follows father’s footsteps in public service hosting back-to-school bash

MARION, S.C. – In just a year since Amazing Grace Park opened, honoring the memory of the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney and the eight people killed in a hate-crime by a gunman at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, his daughter Eliana Pinckney is making her own mark in public service. Pinckney along with family and volunteer supporters organized a Back-to-School Book Bag Bash at the park Wednesday.

USDA signs pact with South Carolina

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service recently announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert