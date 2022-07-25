Nichols Post 82 Boys and Girls State delegates honored

NICHOLS, S.C. -- Nichols Post 82 honored the 2022 delegates for the Palmetto Boys State and Girls State representing students from Mullins High School, Pee Dee Academy and Green Sea Floyds High School.
Palmetto Boys State delegates are Hugh Strickland and Seth Buffkin. Palmetto Girls State delegates are Taylor Causey, Haley Brady, Ava Fowler and Emmalyn Kirkley, Shaliah Wilson and Faith Hemingway. The Boys delegates are annually sponsored by Post 82 and the Girls delegates are sponsored by the Post 82 Auxiliary.
Post 82 also celebrated state and national awards for attaining the national goal for 100 percent roster membership. Officials said the post has surpassed the goal for the past three years. American Legion District 4 commander Wayne Southworth presented Nichols Legion Post 82 Vice Commander/Adjutant Herbert Hill and Post 82 Commander Bill Walker with the awards.