Online school registration runs through May 16

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Registration for new and returning students for the 2022-2023 school year will be held online through May 16, according to the Darlington County School District.

Registration will be held online at www.dcsdschools.org.

Parents of current DCSD students will receive an email with their children's login credentials, called "SNAPCODES," which are needed to register online. Parents can also register current students by signing in to ParentPortal. New students will not need SNAPCODES or ParentPortal to register

The district's online PowerSchool Registration Portal allows parents to register students and upload necessary documents. Parents can upload the required proof of residency and other documents such as updated immunization records, sports physicals, and certain legal documents.

Parents who need assistance with registration or obtaining login credentials can call their child's home school from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the online registration window.

Every school will have staff ready to assist parents with the registration process. However, due to high call volume, parents may be asked to leave a message or call back. If a parent is asked to leave a message, that parent should include their name, phone number, and the message on the voicemail.

Students who have applied to attend any DCSD magnet program or applied to attend a different school through the district's Expanded School Choice program must register with their home school during the online registration period.

New students, including 4K and 5K students not previously registered, will also register through the online portal by selecting "New Student Registration." New students will not need a SNAPCODE. Parents and/or guardians of new students should be prepared to upload a .pdf or .jpg file of the materials listed below. Parents who are unable to upload the documents should contact their home school.

Items Needed For New Student Registration:

Proof of residency A tax notice, a landline telephone bill, a bill for cable service connected to the residence, or a utility bill such as water, gas, and electric will be accepted. A cell phone bill and/or a driver's license cannot be used to prove residency.

Immunization Record (this includes 7th-grade TDAP)

Birth Certificate

(For 4K Only) Proof of income/S.C. Healthy Connection Medicaid Card

A registration slot for 4K will not be reserved for a child without documented proof of residence and proof of income. Available spaces are limited, and preference is given to those students whose family meets state income requirements.

All slots for pre-K, kindergarten, 1st grade, and 2nd grade Montessori students are filled. Confirmed Montessori students will need to register online, and Montessori parents should look for an email with additional registration information.

It is recommended that parents use a desktop or laptop computer, or a tablet to complete the online registration process. While it is possible to use a mobile phone to register, it is easier to navigate the site on a larger device. All DCSD students must register by May 16. The first day of school for students is Aug. 1.