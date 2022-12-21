Opera Noire International coming to Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — And Still We Rise, Hartsville’s newest nonprofit, continues to impact the Hartsville community.

Black Creek Arts Council and the South Carolina Arts Commission has awarded And Still We Rise funding to support its presentation of Opera Noire International at the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 as part of its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorative weekend.

The weekend also will include a Leadership Forum at 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 301 S. 6th Street. At 6:30 p.m. will be the Harriot Community Celebration honoring Dr. King and the patriots of the founders of And Still We Rise.

Keynote speaker for the celebration will be Dr. Bobby Donaldson, the James E. and Emily Clyburn Endowed Chair of Public Service and Civic Engagement at the University of South Carolina and Director of the USC Center for Civil Rights History and Research.

At noon Jan. 16, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sponsored by People to People of Hartsville will be held at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Keynote speaker will be Hartsville native, Michael Harriot, writer at the Grio, a contributing columnist at the Guardian, Emmy-nominated staff writer for Peacock’s the Amber Ruffin Show and the host of the Grio Daily podcast.

Opera Noire International is a performing arts company, as well as a resource and network for African American artists. ONI has performed in multiple venues around the country.

Opera Noire was founded by leading New York City Opera tenor Robert Mack, who has roots in Hartsville, baritone Kenneth Overton and tenor Barron Coleman. The group consists of all African American opera singers.

Other sponsors include Healthy Blue South Carolina, ColumbiaSC 63, Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, and WeGOJA Foundation,

And Still We Rise was founded in 2021 by the Harriot family that is rooted in the small town of Hartsville, SC. The intimacy of such a small village unveiled the large impact service and devotion can have within our community. And Still We Rise harnesses our family’s collective appetite to serve our community. For more information contact Jabari Clyburn at jabariclyburn@gmail.com or visit our website at www.andstillwerisesc.org.