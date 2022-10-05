Palmetto Bulldogs host Creek Bridge in football action

MULLINS, S.C. – The Palmetto Bulldogs and Creek Bridge STEM Academy opened the middle school football season at Mullins High School last week.

The Bulldogs managed to cruise to a 30-0 win.

Both teams held firm defensively in the opening quarter with no score. Palmetto managed to capitalize on a scoring drive with quarterback Deyon Ford connecting with Amir Lee on a 30-yard touchdown pass followed by a two-point conversion run from Kewaski Bethea to take an 8-0 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half.

Coach JimDonovan Reaves and the Bulldogs will host Lake View on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

Creek Bridge coach Herman Waters and the Warriors will host Lee Central on Oct. 20 and Kingstree on Oct. 27.