 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Palmetto Bulldogs host Creek Bridge in football action

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. – The Palmetto Bulldogs and Creek Bridge STEM Academy opened the middle school football season at Mullins High School last week.

The Bulldogs managed to cruise to a 30-0 win.

Both teams held firm defensively in the opening quarter with no score. Palmetto managed to capitalize on a scoring drive with quarterback Deyon Ford connecting with Amir Lee on a 30-yard touchdown pass followed by a two-point conversion run from Kewaski Bethea to take an 8-0 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half.

Coach JimDonovan Reaves and the Bulldogs will host Lake View on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

Creek Bridge coach Herman Waters and the Warriors will host Lee Central on Oct. 20 and Kingstree on Oct. 27.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert