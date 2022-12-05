Parade launches holiday season in Darlington

DARLINGTON — The annual Darlington Christmas parade traveled down downtown streets Saturday afternoon to launch the city’s holiday season.

The parade began at 4 p.m. on Pearl Street and continued all the way around the Darlington Courthouse Square, and ended where Cashua and Spain streets meet. The parade consisted of fire engines, police cars, Darlington High School’s J-ROTC and band, along with floats and walkers from different areas.

“I always love coming to the Darlington Christmas parade. It is so amazing to see our community come together to celebrate this holiday and such a joyous season after all that COVID-19 took from us,” said Shirley Brown, a Darlington resident.

The parade started with a police patrol car and fire trucks, with floats, the band and vehicles following. There were dogs from the Darlington County Humane Society that were walked down the street. The marching band, STEP team, color guard, and J-ROTC all were students from the Darlington High School.

“Their band is always amazing, they are always so in sync with each other. You can tell how much effort they put into not just their marching band, but everything else as well. The reactions from the crowd were so refreshing. To just see them so excited and see all the children laughing and waving up at the people participating in the parade is something that will plaster a smile on your face,” Brown said.

The Darlington Rescue Squad hosted the event, with donations from Georgia-Pacific, along with other organizations and people.