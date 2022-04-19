Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Marion County

MULLINS, S.C. – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Marion County Tuesday morning.
A man was struck and killed around 7:08 a.m. on Gilchrist Road near Old Nichols Highway, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Lee said 1997 Honda Accord was traveling north on Gilchrist Road and hit a pedestrian walking north. The driver was not injured, he said.
Marion County Coroner Jerry identified the pedestrian as 22-year-old Jamari Jackson of Mullins.
The investigation is ongoing.
