MULLINS, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy baseball coach Brian Davis and the Golden Eagles are off to a 2-0 start to the SCISA Class 3A playoffs.

The Eagles started with a 16-1 win at home on a windy Tuesday over Greenwood Christian.

“It’s tough but luckily we were able to practice in the wind all day and it payed dividends for us,” Davis said.

Davis said his team is doing a great job so far.

“The boys came out ready to swing the bat and I thought the approach at the plate was really good and I thought we put the ball in play well with two strikes,” Davis said. “John Hucks did a phenomenal job of keeping the pitch count down and filling up the zone the whole time he was out there.”

Hucks pitched four innings with a strikeout and only allowing two hits.

Coleby Sinclair provided the highlight on the night with a three-run homer. Bennett Causey went 3-for-4 at the plate along with Landon Nobles, adding four runs driven. Hucks also added a pair of RBIs.

Pee Dee Academy followed up with a 2-1 win on the road at Hilton Head Prep on Friday.

Colby Richardson earned the win with 11 strike-outs in six innings.

Leading hitters for Pee Dee Academy were Nobles 2-3, 2B; Causey 2-3 and Tyler 1-2, 1 RBI.

The Golden Eagles (13-3) will host an opponent to be determined on Wednesday.