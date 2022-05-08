Pee Dee Academy baseball cruising through SCISA playoff series

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles are 2-0 advancing through the SCISA Class 2A playoffs to the state championship series.

Pee Dee Academy jumped out to an 8-0 lead in four innings of their SCISA Class 2A playoff opener at home. However, the game was called-off due storms. The squad finished off the Warriors 10-0 when play resumed the following day. Golden Eagles senior pitcher Reyn Watson struck-out eight batters for the win while Gavin Oakley batted 2-for-2. Hughes Elvington and Dylan Carter also added hits for the productive line-up.

Pee Dee Academy followed-up with a 12-2 win at home Friday over Northside Academy.

Cam Weston earned the win on the mound allowing only two hits in five innings. Carter delivered three RBIs in the game while Watson drove-in a pair of runs. Colton Caulder batted 2-for-3 at the plate.

Pee Dee Academy (18-2) will return home for game action today hosting the state championship series.

The Golden Eagles took home the SCISA Region III championship this season.

Prior to last week’s game Watson posted a record of 7-1 with 35 innings pitched along with 80 strike-outs with a 2.159 ERA.

Leading the team in hitting are Hughes Elvington batting .473, Weston batting .450, Caulder batting .406, Watson batting .382 and Oakley batting .364.

