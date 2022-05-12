 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee Academy baseball reaches SCISA state championship series

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles cruised to a 10-0 win in five innings over Orangeburg Prep at home Wednesday, advancing to the SCISA Class 2A state championship series.

Golden Eagles pitcher Reyn Watson earned the victory with eight strike-outs in four innings of work.

Landyn Tyler led Pee Dee Academy with a RBI triple and walked-in the game-clinching run. Teammate Colton Caulder drove-in a pair of runs going 2-for-4 at the plate while Coleby Sinclair also added two RBIs off a hit.

Pee Dee Academy (17-2) will host Williamsburg Academy in their first trip to the state championship series since winning back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018. The two teams last met in 2019 when Williamsburg swept the Golden Eagles in the semi-final.

Pee Dee Academy coach Brian Davis and his assistant coaches Dan Barker, Kelvin Oakley and Rodney Rogers are having fun working their way back to championship form.

“It’s a great group of guys,” Davis said. “I’ve been with these coaches a long time and I love all that they do for us.”

Davis said the team has also been fun to coach, calling it a mix of six senior veterans and young players improving every game.

“We got a good mix and they all get along great,” Davis said. “As far as chemistry, we’re awesome right now and you can tell they’re playing together. That’s the biggest thing we got going for us right now.”

Davis said the line-up has remained disciplined and productive.

“I think right now because of what we did in the regular season everything is just playing out really well for us,” Davis said.

