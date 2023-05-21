MULLINS, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy baseball won its second straight SCISA state championship climbing back from an 0-1 deficit to clinch the three-game series.

Williamsburg pulled off the 8-0 road victory while the Golden Eagles responded with a 2-0 win to even the series.

Freshman pitcher Tristan Heckman helped Pee Dee Academy outlast the Stallions with eight strikeouts in a 5-3 win.

Coleby Sinclair drove-in a pair of runs along with another two runs delivered by Colby Richardson.

The Golden Eagles finishes the season with a 16-4 overall record. Richardson, John Hucks, Landyn Tyler and Gavin Oakley were named 2023 all-stars.