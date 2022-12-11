Pee Dee Academy boys basketball off to 4-0 start

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles boys basketball team is off to a 4-0 start to the season after a 62-24 win at home over The King’s Academy on Friday night.

Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 20 points and also scored 1,000 points for his career in the game.

In girls action, The Lady Golden Eagles won 48-30 with Abby Johnson leading the team with 13 points along with 12 points from Rebecca Hammond and 10 points from Meredith Larrimore.

Pee Dee Academy also swept Aynor on the road in a busy week of basketball.

Spivey scored 24-points in a 51-13 win while Hammond led with 11 points in a 35-14 win.

Spivey added 21 points along with 12 points from Miles Trussell in a 60-36 win over Marlboro Academy

Pee Dee Academy girls cruised over Marlboro Academy 36-16.

The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles Invitational will be held Thursday and Friday with games tipping-off at 7 p.m.