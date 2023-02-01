Pee Dee Academy football duo sign letters of commitment to Newberry College

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy running back Coleby Sinclair and offensive lineman Peyton Hardee signed a letters of intent to play football at Newberry College Wednesday morning. The duo helped lead the Golden Eagles to the 2022 SCISA Class 3A state title and a 12-1 record.

“It’s just a family environment just like Pee Dee Academy,” Hardee said. The four-year starter anchored the line at offensive tackle, producing more than 3,600 total yards and 47 touchdowns.

“It’s crazy,” Hardee said of his experience. “Worked four years and won the state championship in the last game. Playing basketball and football on Friday nights is great.”

Hardee said the team improved on strength and conditioning. He also called the play from his teammates on the line amazing.

Sinclair, another four-year starter, is the school’s all-time leading rusher. He racked-up 927 total yards and 12 touchdowns on the season.

“It just feels like home,” Sinclair said of the Newberry College program.

Sinclair said winning a state championship is his fondest memory but is ready to compete on the next level.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “When I came in we were a good team but still had some building to do and we finally got that last year. I just done what could and helped my team any way that I could.”

Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles football coach Jonathan King said he was proud of his guys.

“I think it makes any coach really proud,” King said. “They put in a lot of time during the offseason in the weight-room and working. They work really hard on the practice field. It just means so much to them because of the time they put in and it means a lot to me because I get to see them succeed.”

King said the Wolves are getting a player with upside in Hardee and a proven running back in Sinclair.