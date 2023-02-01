 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pee Dee Academy football duo sign letters of commitment to Newberry College

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy running back Coleby Sinclair and offensive lineman Peyton Hardee signed a letters of intent to play football at Newberry College Wednesday morning. The duo helped lead the Golden Eagles to the 2022 SCISA Class 3A state title and a 12-1 record.

“It’s just a family environment just like Pee Dee Academy,” Hardee said. The four-year starter anchored the line at offensive tackle, producing more than 3,600 total yards and 47 touchdowns.

“It’s crazy,” Hardee said of his experience. “Worked four years and won the state championship in the last game. Playing basketball and football on Friday nights is great.”

Hardee said the team improved on strength and conditioning. He also called the play from his teammates on the line amazing.

Sinclair, another four-year starter, is the school’s all-time leading rusher. He racked-up 927 total yards and 12 touchdowns on the season.

People are also reading…

“It just feels like home,” Sinclair said of the Newberry College program.

Sinclair said winning a state championship is his fondest memory but is ready to compete on the next level.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “When I came in we were a good team but still had some building to do and we finally got that last year. I just done what could and helped my team any way that I could.”

Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles football coach Jonathan King said he was proud of his guys.

“I think it makes any coach really proud,” King said. “They put in a lot of time during the offseason in the weight-room and working. They work really hard on the practice field. It just means so much to them because of the time they put in and it means a lot to me because I get to see them succeed.”

King said the Wolves are getting a player with upside in Hardee and a proven running back in Sinclair.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper stepping down

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper stepping down

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Administrator Tim Harper announced he is stepping-down from his role during Thursday night’s Marion County Council meeting. Harper is the county’s longest serving administrator with 16 years at the helm. He also served five years as Marion City Administrator.

Hartsville issues boil water advisory

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Residents of Sunset Drive, Clarkston Drive, Moore Street, Kellytown Road (from West Carolina Avenue to East Bobo Newsome Highway), and West Carolina Avenue (from Kellytown Road to Edgeland Drive).

Performing arts program thankful for supporters during active year

Performing arts program thankful for supporters during active year

MARION, S.C. -- Performing Arts and Science Academy Director Justine Roberts extends her gratitude to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a grant totaling $158,800 and to the No Kids Hungry $16,700 grant. Roberts said PASA is thankful to area director George Hicks, Jr., state director Dr. Saundra Glover and the Emergency Rural Health Grant (ERHG) for helping to target and reach rural areas that haven’t been served before.

Phelps bringing tour to Sumter

Phelps bringing tour to Sumter

NASHVILLE — The unmistakable sound of recording artist David Phelps will be featured at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Sumter County Patriot Hall in Sumter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert