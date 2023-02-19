MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy varsity girls basketball team clinched the SCISA Region II-AAA championship before competing in this week’s state championship tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.

Coach Meg Webster’s squad is 18-1 on the season while the boys continue to roll at 19-5 following their 54-44 win over Spartanburg Christian to open the state tournament Saturday.

Both teams closed out the regular season celebrating senior night with wins over Dillon Christian followed by a road victory at Myrtle Beach Christian.

Senior Abby Johnson was recently named SCISA Region 2 Class 3A Player of the Year along with senior forward Hudson Spivey for the boys. Lizzie McCaskill, Rebecca Hammond and Colby Richard were named all-region.

The Lady Golden Eagles junior varsity basketball also finished the season strong winning the SCISA Region II-AAA tournament championship.

Pee Dee Academy girls play John Paul II at Heathwood Hall at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The boys follow at 5 p.m. versus Hilton Head Christian.