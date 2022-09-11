Pee Dee Academy pouring on points in 3-0 start

MULLINS S.C. – Coach Jonathan King and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles are averaging 48 points per game in their 3-0 start to the season. The squad defeated Conway Christian 48-14 Friday night, jumping out to a 42-0 lead at halftime. In three weeks, the Golden Eagles have also earned a 48-42 win at Cardinal Newman and a 48-13 win at Carolina Academy.
“We got a lot of young kids that have stepped-up and played really well for us,” King said. “We’ve played well early in the season but we have a long way to go.”
King said he felt it was good to start the season on the road.
“Especially the first game’s atmosphere at Cardinal Newman,” he said. “It was pretty cool and a very loud environment. A lot of people were there and that will help us down the road against some of these bigger teams we’re playing.”
Pee Dee Academy quarterback made short work of his opponents tossing a pair of touchdown passes to Landon Nobles before sitting out the final three quarters. Spivey has 10 touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns to start the season along with surpassing 6,000 career passing yards.
Colby Richardson helped to close out the game with a 25-yard touchdown run followed by a 12-yard touchdown run from Eli Meetze.
Defensive lineman Holden Carter added a touchdown on a fumble return while Slate Lewis scored on a punt for special teams.
King said it’s good to return home to play in front of their fans.
“It’s good to be home again playing in front of our fans and we have a big crowd here,” he said. “We will be back home next week against Williamsburg in a big game. They’re really good and will have a huge crowd out here.”