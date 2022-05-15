Pee Dee Academy softball reaches fourth straight state finals

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles softball team defeated Calhoun Academy 3-2 to advance to the SCISA state championship finals this week.
Pitcher Maddie Coward stuck-out 19 batters for Pee Dee Academy. Teammate Lizzie McCaskill hit a solo home-run along with Coward.
The Lady Golden Eagles hosts Williamsburg Academy at home in the championship series at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Pee Dee Academy coach Will Eskridge’s program has reached the state championship series four consecutive seasons since their state championship victory in 2018.
Pee Dee Academy Softball Roster:
Jordan Perritt
Abigail Cooper
Gracyn Hyatt
Abigail Johnson
Allie Briley
Maddie Coward
Tayor Causey
Lizzie McCaskill
Leah Johnson
Emma Kirkley
Kirsten Smith
Allison Carter
Lauren Martin
Leah Nettles
Ava Fowler