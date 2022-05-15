 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee Academy softball reaches fourth straight state finals

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles softball team defeated Calhoun Academy 3-2 to advance to the SCISA state championship finals this week.

Pitcher Maddie Coward stuck-out 19 batters for Pee Dee Academy. Teammate Lizzie McCaskill hit a solo home-run along with Coward.

The Lady Golden Eagles hosts Williamsburg Academy at home in the championship series at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Pee Dee Academy coach Will Eskridge’s program has reached the state championship series four consecutive seasons since their state championship victory in 2018.

Pee Dee Academy Softball Roster:

Jordan Perritt

Abigail Cooper

Gracyn Hyatt

Abigail Johnson

Allie Briley

Maddie Coward

Tayor Causey

Lizzie McCaskill

Leah Johnson

Emma Kirkley

Kirsten Smith

Allison Carter

Lauren Martin

Leah Nettles

Ava Fowler

