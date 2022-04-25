Pee Dee Academy student council attends spring conference

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy student council and honor society members attended the South Carolina Independent School Association’s Spring Conference in Myrtle Beach on March 7-8.
The students attended a luncheon, participated in elections for state offices and won the annual volleyball tournament.
Pee Dee Academy was also awarded “Best SCISA Honor Society” for 2021-22 school year.
Representing Pee Dee Academy were seniors Leevi White, Luke Carter, Cameron Weston, Reed Trussell, Ashley Martin, Lauren Martin, Hadleigh Herndon; juniors Ava Fowler, Sidney Divine, Langley Norris, Haley Katherine Brady, Melanie Anderson; sophomores Anna Hasty, AnaClaire Owens along with freshmen Noah Poston, Caroline Elvington and Callie Brooks.