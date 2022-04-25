 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pee Dee Academy student council attends spring conference

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy student council and honor society members attended the South Carolina Independent School Association’s Spring Conference in Myrtle Beach on March 7-8.

The students attended a luncheon, participated in elections for state offices and won the annual volleyball tournament.

Pee Dee Academy was also awarded “Best SCISA Honor Society” for 2021-22 school year.

Representing Pee Dee Academy were seniors Leevi White, Luke Carter, Cameron Weston, Reed Trussell, Ashley Martin, Lauren Martin, Hadleigh Herndon; juniors Ava Fowler, Sidney Divine, Langley Norris, Haley Katherine Brady, Melanie Anderson; sophomores Anna Hasty, AnaClaire Owens along with freshmen Noah Poston, Caroline Elvington and Callie Brooks.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mullins native finds creativity in talk show and education

Mullins native finds creativity in talk show and education

MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins native Michael D. Finkley is taking a creative approach to making a name for himself in the education and entertainment industry. Nearly three years ago he launched his own educational consulting firm called The Finkley Experience and The Michael Finkley Show.

Senate Update: Supporting increase in teacher pay

Senate Update: Supporting increase in teacher pay

As many of you are likely aware, the starting pay for South Carolina’s teachers has been lower than many states for many years. The average teacher salary in South Carolina is around $50,000, which is the 39th lowest in the country, and nearly $8,000 below the national average pay of around $58,000. Our starting teacher pay is similarly paltry; we only pay new teachers $36,000, which is unacceptable.

Marion softball hosts rival Mullins

Marion softball hosts rival Mullins

MARION, S.C. — Former players lead the Marion and Mullins high school softball programs with both featuring young teams. Lady Swamp Foxes coach Jakara Hyman and her squad earned a 15-0 win at home at Watsonia Park Tuesday. Pitcher Kennedy Jenkins tossed six strike-outs in just two innings while adding a run of her own for the win.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert