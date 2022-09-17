 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee Academy suffers 41-22 loss to Williamsburg Academy

MULLINS, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy suffered their first loss of the season against Williamsburg Academy 41-22 Friday night. Stallions quarterback Conrad Balder threw for 152 yards along with two touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards for three touchdowns to help the team improve to 4-0 on the season.

Balder connected with Bradley Muldrow on a 60-yard touchdown pass on the game’s first touchdown six minutes into the first quarter. Williamsburg jumped out to a 14-0 advantage to end the quarter with a touchdown run from Camden Moore who led the team with 145 yards rushing on the night.

Pee Dee Academy quarterback Hudson Spivey responded in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Miles Trussell and two-point conversion toss to Brandon Nobles. He then closed out the half with a 47-yard pass to Trussell to set-up a three-yard touchdown run and conversion to take the lead 16-14.

Hudson passed for 245 yards in the game, connecting with Colby Richardson on eight passes for 98 yards.

Balder opened the third quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run to retake the lead 21-16 at the 10:48 mark. The Stallions pulled away in the fourth quarter outscoring the Golden Eagles 20-6.

Pee Dee Academy (3-1) will travel to Hilton Head Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Stallions will host Northside Christian.



