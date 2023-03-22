MULLINS, S.C. – A trio of Pee Dee Academy seniors made their college choices official in front classmates and family Thursday. Lady Golden Eagles softball player Jordan Perritt along with football linebacker Jacob Rouse and the basketball team’s all-time leading scorer Hudson Spivey signed letters of intent to play their respective sports on the next level.

Perritt signed with NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. Perritt batted .315 with 23 RBIs. She also earned 10 wins and 92 strike-outs as a pitcher, leading her team to a SCISA Class 2A championship last season.

“I’m really excited and kind of nervous but it all worked out,” Perritt said. “I loved helping the girls and the coaches. It really makes me feel like family.”

Perritt moved from Latta prior to her freshman year and said her teammates at Pee Dee Academy helped build up her confidence.

“Winning a championship is something you can’t describe,” she said. “Before the last pitch was thrown I was already in tears because I knew we had it.”

Rouse signed with the Erskine College Flying Fleet football program. He contributed on the Golden Eagles offensive line and defensive front all four years. He recorded 97 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his last two seasons.

“I just always wanted to compete and be one of the starters,” he said. “Coach always preached about family and two years ago we all locked in and I really liked that.”

Rouse said it was exciting playing with the squad and plans to study civil engineering.

“I just prayed and asked God to show me the way and he opened the doors to Erskine College and they came to me,” Rouse said of his decision.

Spivey starred for both the Golden Eagles football and basketball teams setting school records with 8.144 passing yards and 121 touchdowns along with 1,394 career points and 902 rebounds while earning five Region Player of the Year awards.

The four-year starter spurned offers to play college football opting to remain close to home playing the sport that is his first love, signing a letter of intent to join the Francis Marion University Patriots basketball program.

“It feels great and has been a lot of hard-work playing for good coaches here,” Spivey said of his decision moving on with his playing career. “It’s been a family experience playing here. Any sport you play you’re going to feel the family support from the school. It’s a lot of trophies and stuff but more about the memories I made with my brothers.”

Spivey called the impact from his parents incredible and making the anticipated decision involved a lot of prayer and time with his family and talking with FMU coach Jacob Zehnder.

“I felt like it was the right decision,” Spivey said. “Basketball is my first love and I did have a lot more opportunities for football but once I talked to coach Jake I knew it was the right decision.”

Spivey said he looking forward to the opportunity to play and study special education.

Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles football coach Jonathan King said it was a rewarding experience.

“I’m very proud of all of them,” he said.