Pee Dee Baggers Bash draws big crowd

HARTSVILLE — Cornhole is growing in popularity from a backyard game with family and friends to leagues being formed and tournaments held. On June 12, a Cornhole Tournament was held in Hartsville at the TB Thomas Center. About 115 players participated in the event.

The Pee Dee Baggers, a local league sponsored the tournament. Chad Norton, director of the Pee Dee Baggers, said it was so successful that another tournament is being planned for the fall.

Norton said these events are played similar to pool tournaments where cash is paid to the winners based on the amount collected from participants. For this tournament, Norton said they paid out more than $4,000 to both groups.

This was the first big tournament that he has organized. He said it was a great day and an amazing turnout. Not only did they have over 100 people participate, he said they had about 200 spectators.

In the game, participants throw bean bags at a hole in a raised wooden platform with the object of the bag slipping through the hole.

The players competed in brackets. Each bracket had a first, second and third place winner.

The Pee Dee Baggers originated out of Dillon, Norton said. They travel to Myrtle Beach, Lexington, Charleston, Georgetown, Marion and all over to play.

They play every Monday and Thursday nights at the Moose Lodge in Darlington. Norton said they usually have between 20 and 30 people show up.

Anyone can join, Norton said. They just need to like the group on Facebook. Search for Pee Dee Baggers.

Greg DeLong, who played in the tournament in Hartsville, said one of the great things about cornhole is that anybody can play together from children to senior adults.

He started playing the game with his son-in-law and grandson in Pennsylvania. His son-in-law even made him a board.

Back home in Hartsville, he sought others to play with and decided to join the league. He has played in lots of local league play in South Carolina and in Pennsylvania.

In this tournament, DeLong was paired with Norton. He said it is a totally blind draw. The two came in third in their bracket in the Hartsville tournament.

DeLong said one of the best things about playing in the league is meeting lots of people. He said it is a great group of people, both women and men.